Law

Judge rejects Fox News parent's request to dismiss Dominion defamation suit

By Shawna Chen
 2 days ago

A judge ruled Tuesday that Dominion Voting Systems can move ahead with a lawsuit against Fox News' parent company over its broadcasts of conspiracy theories alleging the 2020...

Judge says Sarah Palin did not produce ‘even a speck’ of evidence against New York Times in libel case

Sarah Palin's bid to sue to The New York Times for libel has once again failed after a judge rejected her request for a new case, saying she failed to produce "even a speck" of evidence to prove actual malice. According to the Associated Press, Ms Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska, was trying to bring a new libel lawsuit against the Times after her first attempt to sue the paper failed. When a public figure sues someone for defamation, the plaintiff must show that the defendant engaged in "actual malice" — an...
Far-Right Erupts Over Fox News Airing Transgender Acceptance Segment

A Fox News segment highlighting a California family’s story of accepting their son’s transgender transitioning story has caught the far-right’s ire. “California transgender teen, family hope to be an inspiration to others,” stated the video title, posted to Fox News’ website. Fox News anchor Dana Perino introduced the “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month” segment which ran on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and Telegram were buzzing with anger. “Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones,” Gavin McInnes, a hate-group leader that founded the Proud Boys, wrote on Telegram. Elsewhere both Stew Peters, a far-right shock-jock, and Lauren Witzke, a failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate, encouraged followers to spam Fox News with emails over airing the segment and moreover being “disgusting,” “satanic,” and “demonic.” “Turn Fox News OFF,” the extremist social media platform Gab further wrote. “Fox News is DONE!” former Trump administration official and ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wrote on Truth Social. “Fox and Twitter joining forces,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon added. (A Fox News spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
Fox News Did Everything It Could to Keep Its Viewers From Learning the Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. The first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday night was one of the biggest news stories of the year. Fox News decided not to cover it live, instead letting their primetime lineup of propaganda pushers distort and minimize the committee’s findings — just like they do every night with everything else that happens in America. It quickly became clear why Fox News was so scared of airing the hearing live. Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney painted a damning picture of what happened during the Capitol attack, how former President Trump cheered on his...
Politics
Fox News Parent Loses Bid to Scrap Defamation Suit Over Election Fraud Claims

A voting software company can proceed with its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News’ parent company, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday. In attempting to hold Fox Corp. liable for Fox News’ amplification of false claims around voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Dominion Voting Systems Inc. “adequately” proved “actual malice” on the part of company leadership, the judge wrote. Specifically, although Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch did not personally believe in former President Donald Trump’s false claims, Dominion’s suit states, he “nevertheless encouraged on-air personalities to perpetuate these baseless claims.” The judge added that “reasonable” inference permitted the belief that Murdoch and his son, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, “either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth.” The judge did, however, dismiss Dominion’s claim against Fox Broadcasting, finding that there was “no factual support” for an accusation that the company subsidiary had propagated misinformation by reposting election lies.
Fox News Channel Won’t Carry January 6th Hearing And Instead Will Move Primetime Coverage To Business Network — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 4:57 PM: When the January 6th Committee holds its first primetime hearing on Thursday, Fox News Channel will stay with its primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. The proceedings will air on the Fox Business network instead. The hearing starts at 8 PM ET on Thursday, with broadcast networks planning to pre-empt their regular scheduled programming to cover the proceedings. Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum instead will anchor the coverage on Fox Business. Later on Fox News, they will be joined by Shannon Bream for a two-hour reaction...
Judge Refuses To Dismiss Dominion’s Case Against Fox News’ Parent Company

Click here to read the full article. Dominion Voting Systems scored a legal victory in its efforts to hold Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s Fox Corp. liable in its defamation lawsuit, not just Fox News, after the network featured guests and personalities who amplified false election rigging claims. A Delaware judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss Dominion’s case against the parent company, after ruling in December that the voting company’s case against the news network could move forward. The judge, Eric M. Davis, said that Dominion had “pleaded facts sufficient to satisfy Delaware’s minimum pleading standard with respect to Fox Corporation.” Dominion’s lawsuit...
