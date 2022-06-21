ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2 dozen men arrested, facing charges following sex offender verification operation

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJYV4_0gHskPB900

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two dozen arrests were made in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17.

The 24 men who were arrested face several different charges, including failure to obey sex offender registration laws, sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, lewdness with a child under 14 years old, and possession of visual porn of a person less than 16 years old.

The names of the suspects arrested are listed below:

  • Damian Murillo
  • Willie Pleasant
  • Gabriel Rowe
  • Alvin Ryals
  • Carmello Adams
  • Eric Brown
  • Jose Chavez
  • Jason Christenson
  • Lyvon Clayton
  • Christopher Dotson
  • Travelle Dupree
  • Duane Kennedy
  • Herbert McDonald
  • Michael McQuarrie
  • Edgar Melchor-Aguilar
  • Henry Milsap
  • Don Smith
  • William Spahr
  • Michael Thomas
  • Robert Welch
  • Rudy Zamora
  • Jostin Waialae
  • Terry Culverson
  • Damon Heard

The booking photos for the suspects in the order they were listed are displayed below. Booking photos were not immediately available for Terry Culverson and Damon Heard.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjQHB_0gHskPB900
    Damian Murillo was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYkql_0gHskPB900
    Willie Pleasant was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAsFm_0gHskPB900
    Gabriel Rowe was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuqER_0gHskPB900
    Alvin Ryals was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316ZT7_0gHskPB900
    Carmello Adams was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtVd7_0gHskPB900
    Eric Brown was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RHPX_0gHskPB900
    Jose Chavez was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tv0C_0gHskPB900
    Jason Christenson was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43d1x7_0gHskPB900
    Lyvon Clayton was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qGIl_0gHskPB900
    Christopher Dotson was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wypJT_0gHskPB900
    Travelle Dupree was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kzc8l_0gHskPB900
    Duane Kennedy was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tsFL_0gHskPB900
    Herbert McDonald was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTjmn_0gHskPB900
    Michael McQuarrie was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7sLo_0gHskPB900
    Edgar Melchor-Aguilar was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZqPm_0gHskPB900
    Henry Milsap was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbH4r_0gHskPB900
    Don Smith was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9oQC_0gHskPB900
    William Spahr was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OEIw_0gHskPB900
    Michael Thomas was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccRP7_0gHskPB900
    Robert Welch was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209WPa_0gHskPB900
    Rudy Zamora was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxB9u_0gHskPB900
    Justin Waialae was arrested in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

1,764 sex offenders were initially contacted throughout the valley in the operation.

Sex offenders who are required to register themselves as such must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them. Tier 3 offenders must check in quarterly, Tier 2 offenders must check in bi-annually, and Tier 1 offenders must check in annually.

To check for sex offenders registered in your area, visit this link .

Metro police worked with the Clark County School District Police Department, Las Vegas City Marshals, and Nevada State Police on the operation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

‘Things got blurry,’ Las Vegas woman accused of drugging, stealing $90K from man at Strip hotel

A Las Vegas woman is accused of drugging and stealing $90,000 from a man at a Strip area hotel and casino. Police identified the suspect as Ebony Bairfield, who had previously been arrested in an unrelated prostitution-related theft. According to an arrest report, the victim reported the incident to police on June 9. At the time, he said he was at a high roller table at the Aria casino and pulled $50,000 from his credit card at the cashier and a friend gave him an additional $40,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offenders#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

1 dead in North Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified a man killed in a north valley crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened on Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. on Carey Avenue near Rancho and Simmons Street. John Holmes, 43, died due to blunt force injuries, the manner was accidental, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy