2 dozen men arrested, facing charges following sex offender verification operation
By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two dozen arrests were made in a sex offender verification operation from June 13 to 17.
The 24 men who were arrested face several different charges, including failure to obey sex offender registration laws, sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, lewdness with a child under 14 years old, and possession of visual porn of a person less than 16 years old.
The names of the suspects arrested are listed below:
Damian Murillo
Willie Pleasant
Gabriel Rowe
Alvin Ryals
Carmello Adams
Eric Brown
Jose Chavez
Jason Christenson
Lyvon Clayton
Christopher Dotson
Travelle Dupree
Duane Kennedy
Herbert McDonald
Michael McQuarrie
Edgar Melchor-Aguilar
Henry Milsap
Don Smith
William Spahr
Michael Thomas
Robert Welch
Rudy Zamora
Jostin Waialae
Terry Culverson
Damon Heard
The booking photos for the suspects in the order they were listed are displayed below. Booking photos were not immediately available for Terry Culverson and Damon Heard.
1,764 sex offenders were initially contacted throughout the valley in the operation.
Sex offenders who are required to register themselves as such must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them. Tier 3 offenders must check in quarterly, Tier 2 offenders must check in bi-annually, and Tier 1 offenders must check in annually.
The man charged in a bicyclist's death was going northbound at 59 mph on Las Vegas Boulevard North and "flew past" another car moments before he lost control just past the intersection at Pecos Road, according to a Metro police arrest report.
A Las Vegas woman is accused of drugging and stealing $90,000 from a man at a Strip area hotel and casino. Police identified the suspect as Ebony Bairfield, who had previously been arrested in an unrelated prostitution-related theft. According to an arrest report, the victim reported the incident to police on June 9. At the time, he said he was at a high roller table at the Aria casino and pulled $50,000 from his credit card at the cashier and a friend gave him an additional $40,000.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified a man killed in a north valley crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened on Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. on Carey Avenue near Rancho and Simmons Street. John Holmes, 43, died due to blunt force injuries, the manner was accidental, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. […]
A community effort from Metro has started in the form of a training course on active assailant response. The course is to help educate residents and prepare them for an emergency, which doesn't have to involve a firearm.
Comments / 0