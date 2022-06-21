Kiggans wins GOP primary to face Luria in Virginia

Tweet

Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) is projected to win the Republican primary in the state’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a matchup against incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.).

The Associated Press called the race at 7:42 p.m. ET.

Kiggans was seen as the frontrunner in the GOP primary, earning high-profile endorsements inside and outside of Virginia.

She had the support of the Congressional Leadership Fund and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y.) E-Pac. Additionally, the GOP group Winning for Women Action Fund launched a six-figure radio and television ad buy for Kiggans last week.

Virginia’s 2nd District includes Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, Southampton County, and the Eastern Shore.

The state senator defeated three other Republicans in the primary and is set to face off against Luria in what is seen as one of the most competitive House races in the country. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss-up.”