ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1975, civil jury rules; must pay her $500K

By Taryn Ryder
AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California jury has found that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was a teenager. Huth, now 64, was awarded $500,000 after four bizarre days of deliberations. Although Cosby's been accused of sexual misconduct by 60 women, this was the first civil case...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Bill Cosby Civil Jury Nearly Reaches Verdict, Then Forced to Start Over

Click here to read the full article. The jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial in nearly reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, but will instead have to start their deliberations over again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, in 1975. The jurors were asked to answer nine questions, including whether Cosby sexually molested Huth, whether she was under 18, whether Cosby had reason to know that, and how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TMZ.com

Bill Cosby Jurors Must Restart Deliberations After Nearly Reaching Verdict

Bill Cosby was minutes away from hearing his fate in a civil trial that's been ongoing for a couple weeks now -- but he got a reprieve ... apparently because of budget cuts. During Friday's court date in Santa Monica, Judge Craig Karlan -- who's presided over the case -- told jurors they'd have to restart deliberations from scratch Monday -- all 'cause of a weird way the day ended, including the foreperson being excused over a previous promise.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Hugh Hefner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Playboy Mansion#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Yahoo Entertainment
US News and World Report

Cosby Accuser Seek Damages, His Side Says 'Game Over' in Final Arguments

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) -Legal arguments in a civil case against Bill Cosby came to a close on Wednesday with his attorney telling jurors they should not believe his accuser's claim that the comedian sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said plaintiff Judy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

OJ Simpson Reportedly Owes Alleged Victim's Father $96 Million

Back in 1997, OJ Simpson was found liable for the death of Ron Goldman. Of course, during a criminal trial, Simpson was acquitted of murdering his wife Nicole as well as her new partner, Goldman. In the end, however, Simpson was sued for Goldman's death and he lost. This led to a massive settlement in which Simpson was forced to pay Ron's father Fred a sum of $33.5 million.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Prosecutors Want Ghislaine Maxwell Behind Bars for at Least 30 Years

So much for that light sentence her lawyers were pushing for. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday pushed for a sentence of between 30 and 55 years for former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein prey on young girls. In a sentencing memorandum in which prosecutors called her actions “shockingly predatory,” they wrote: “Her practice of targeting vulnerable victims reflects her view that struggling young girls could be treated like disposable objects.” And they downplayed her lawyers’ argument that her supposedly rough treatment in a Brooklyn detention center made her deserving of a lighter sentence: “Going from being waited on hand and foot to incarceration is undoubtedly a shocking and unpleasant experience.” The U.S. Probation Office earlier recommended that Maxwell get 20 years at her sentencing June 28.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy