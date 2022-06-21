Oti Mabuse supported by husband Marius Iepure at her I Am Here tour

She's been travelling up and down the country in recent weeks with her new tour.

Yet Oti Mabuse was able to squeeze in some quality time with husband Marius Iepure as he showed up to support her when the I Am Here tour hit the Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton on Tuesday.

The professional dancers - who have been married since 2014 - looked in good spirits as they posed for snaps outside the stage door after Oti had signed autographs for fans.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 31, looked sensational as she left the venue in a crop top that highlighted her toned figure.

She teamed the garment with a bomber jacket, a pair of grey joggers and black Dr Marten boots.

Oti and Marius met in Germany during a dance trial and competed together in several competitions.

Although the Romanian dancer, 39, has not followed in his wife's footsteps with a stint on Strictly, he's no stranger to TV having appeared on two seasons of German show Let's Dance.

Oti's tour is visiting several cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cheltenham, Blackpool, Nottingham and Leeds.

The Dancing On Ice judge will be on the road until July, competing with the Strictly tour which wrapped up at the end of May.

Oti's new show is described as a 'whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.'

Support: Oti's former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff also showed out to support Oti and seemed in high spirits as she larked around outside the venue

The tour is also being marketed online with the tagline: 'Don’t miss Strictly sensation give her last dance.'

Oti announced she was quitting Strictly Come Dancing after seven years in February as she pursues other projects.

She left the show after winning the Glitterball trophy in two consecutive years with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, 37, and comedian Bill Bailey, 56.