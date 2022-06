I am writing to inform others about a scam I experienced last week. A phone message was left on my home phone saying that I had won prizes from Publisher's Clearinghouse. When I called the number, a man named Brad Sloane asked for the "winning number" and then told me that I had won $2.5 million and a new Mercedes Benz. All I had to do was to open up a new bank account and they would wire transfer the money.

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO