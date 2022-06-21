ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

APD still investigating deceased man found in Apopka

By From Staff Reports, the Apopka Police Department
theapopkavoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apopka Police Department is still investigating the death of a man found in the woods near an Apopka neighborhood this past weekend. Officers from the Apopka Police Department responded to a call near the...

www.theapopkavoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Standoff at Orlando apartment complex ends after suspect dies, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of an Orlando apartment unit Thursday evening died after an hours-long standoff, according to the Orlando Police Department. At about 7:30 p.m., police got into the apartment where the man was locked inside. Officers said they found him dead...
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Orlando vandals place explosives in mailbox; homeowner speaks out

(WSVN) - A family in Orlando found their mailbox blown to pieces after they heard an explosion outside their home. The homeowners said residents in the area have also been hit and that mailbox menace was caught on camera. Video footage captured on the Mitchell’s home surveillance camera showed a...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apopka, FL
Apopka, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: June 12th-18th

The Apopka Burglary Report for June 12th-18th shows 15 burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

4 arrested in burglary at AutoNation location in Longwood, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Four men were arrested after burglarizing and trying to steal vehicles at an AutoNation location in Longwood, according to the Longwood Police Department. Police said officers responded to AutoNation Auto Auction Orlando at 650 N. U.S. Highway 17-92 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. [TRENDING: Marion County...
LONGWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Public Information#The Apopka Voice
click orlando

75-year-old woman from The Villages killed in head-on crash, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old woman from The Villages was killed and three others were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 p.m. on County Road 42. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Man spit in face of bus passengers in Orange City, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Police in Orange City are searching for a man accused of spitting in the face of two bus passengers. The incident happened May 18 on a Votran bus, according to Orange City police. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M Florida mansion, held boxing matches during...
ORANGE CITY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man, 19, fatally shot in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to Oak Tree Circle and Forest Glen Boulevard near South Nova Road, where they discovered the man, who had been shot multiple times. They...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Orlando man suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas turns himself in

EUSTIS, Fla. – An Orlando man turned himself in to the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after being suspected of stealing 393 gallons of gas, according to an arrest affidavit. Gonzalo V. Almanza, 28, is one of two men suspected of stealing $1,854 worth of gas from a Circle K in Eustis back in April.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

75-year-old resident of The Villages pronounced dead at scene of crash

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County. A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Marion Sheriff’s Office IDs man shot, killed in Citra

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in Citra Tuesday morning. Deputies said on Wednesday that Maurice Manns, 46, was the victim in the deadly shooting. [TRENDING: Marion County woman wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Detectives investigate body found in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found following reports of a shooting. Deputies say around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to reports of a shooting on Northeast 22nd Court in Citra. They found the body of a black man. Major...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Police: Florida man allegedly slashed wife’s throat, played her favorite music as she died

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police say a Florida man has been arrested for allegedly slashing his wife’s throat and playing her favorite music as she died. The Altamonte Springs Police Department said that on Tuesday before 9 a.m., officers conducted a wellness check at an apartment. When officers arrived at the apartment along with the Seminole County Fire Department, Nhu Quynh Pham was found dead.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy