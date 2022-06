Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.

