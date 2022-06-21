ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Q&A: Answering questions about bills that would legalize sports gambling in North Carolina

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Conceal carry ruling not likely to impact NC, professor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A landmark ruling by the U.S Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive concealed carry law. New York state’s law dates to 1913 and requires people to demonstrate “proper cause” — an actual need to carry the weapon — to get a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.
POLITICS
WBTAM/WBTFM

J. Christian Adams on Voter ID in North Carolina

J. Christian Adams of the Public Interest Legal Foundation joined Brett Winterble to discuss a win for those in favor of voter identification laws in North Carolina in the N.C. Supreme Court. Adams explained how the North Carolina legislature decided to push for the power to assist the Attorney General in defending the voter ID […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

North Carolina Republicans land win in voter ID battle among Supreme Court’s first rulings of the day

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court gave Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina a win Thursday in an ongoing fight over the state’s latest photo identification voting law. The 8-1 decision doesn’t end the more than three-year dispute over the voter ID law, which is not currently in effect and has been challenged in both state and federal court. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. firearms instructor applauds Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry law

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Thursday, the United States Supreme Court threw out a New York law that restricted access to concealed carry gun permits. The 6-3 ruling is a big win for Second Amendment advocates. The law required concealed carry permit applicants to show “special cause” for why they needed the gun.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Legalize#Sports Reporter#Politics State#Politics Legislative
WRAL

Most boarders on Rover app don't have necessary license

Raleigh, N.C. — Whether you’re going away for the weekend or you need care for your dog while you’re at work, hundreds in the Triangle rely on pet sitting apps for boarding and dog daycare. However, most of the people who offer those services on the popular...
PETS
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.
WRAL

Animal rights advocates push for ban on tethering in North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Animal rights advocates push for ban on tethering in North Carolina. Animal rights advocates and rescued dogs hope to convince North Carolina lawmakers to vote...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
country1037fm.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion talks take on some key changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) convened the House Health Committee on Thursday to consider Medicaid expansion in a way that he said in the meeting would help rural health care. That had been Lambeth’s plan last year, when he helped author a bill that the Senate ultimately passed with some […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of […]
REAL ESTATE
WRAL

US rep blames abortion supporters for Michigan office damage

JACKSON, Mich. — A Republican U.S. representative says he believes abortion rights activists may be behind vandalism at the building his campaign office shares with an anti-abortion group in southern Michigan. Attackers smashed windows and a front door of the building in Jackson, Michigan, early Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Tim...
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy