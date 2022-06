For families around the Emerald City, July is all about outdoor concerts, returning summer festivals and splash pads. But for families who love to pick their own berries, it’s also prime blueberry picking season. That’s why we’ve scoped out ten Seattle blueberry picking farms where you can fill your buckets and your freezers with this healthy summer treat. Most feature organic blueberries, and they’ve all got tasty varieties so you can use these blues for baking (or snacking) all summer long. Grab your buckets, and head out with the kids to go blueberry picking soon.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO