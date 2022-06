Some suspects will go to great lengths, and even heights, to avoid apprehension. Kennewick Fire Department has to use a hook and ladder to help the police. Around midnight Monday night, Kennewick Police were attempting to contact and apprehend a wanted suspect, as they had received a call that a Court Order Domestic Violence violation was in progress. Apparently, the male suspect had possibly violated a no-contact order, but specifics were not given by police.

