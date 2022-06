I recommend Lisa Eurich for Summit County Assessor. I have known Lisa for over 15 years, and during that time I have come to admire her work ethic, integrity and love of Summit County and its residents. As the only candidate with a certified residential appraiser license and many years experience working from the “ground up” in the Assessor’s Office, Lisa is uniquely qualified for the office of Summit County assessor.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO