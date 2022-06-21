Merchants face higher rent for Lafayette Square improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve ever moved to a new city, you know how tough it can be to pick a neighborhood before you really know the area. Megan Thomas Head from the Bourbon Blonde Blog joined us Thursday to talk about free service that helps homebuyers find the perfect neighborhood first — before looking at houses.
Another popular Indiana restaurant has closed its doors for good, citing hiring challenges and supply chain issues as the main culprits for shutting down the business. As the economy continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry, another popular eatery has bid farewell to Indiana diners.
INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the Indy Eleven soccer team will finally get its own home stadium. A $1 billion 18-acre “Eleven Park” complex is in the works on the western border of downtown Indianapolis, reports IBJ. According to IBJ, a subsidiary of development firm Keystone Corp....
INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed "supportive housing complex" for people experiencing homelessness won't be moving forward in Fall Creek Place. Developers tell 13News the Espero Indianapolis project is off. The company expressed disappointment in a letter sent to local residents. Their original vision was a 40-unit complex at 25th and...
Fishers, Indiana – named by Money Magazine as one of the best places to live – is part of a national trend: real estate investment groups buying up houses and renting them out, in some cases to families who had dreamed of owning their own homes. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton meets the Collier family, who rented a home nearby while trying to save up for their own. “It’s becoming more and more challenging to even get out of the renting game,” John Collier says.June 20, 2022.
The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
The Noblesville City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to determine if a controversial plan to dig a gravel pit next to Potter’s Bridge Park will move forward or if local opposition to the project will thwart the project. Noblesville-based Beaver Materials earlier this year purchased 50 acres of...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant owned by Kimbal Musk is once again closed. ND streetBAR – formerly known as Next Door American Eatery – had its last day at 4573 N. College Ave. on Saturday. “As with our restaurant industry peers, we faced continued challenges in the...
INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the northeast side of Indianapolis should be prepared for some major traffic headaches in the weeks to come. Allisonville Road will close for a bridge resurfacing project between the I-465 ramps from 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1.
(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
The CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery’s winning ticket from June 21 was bought in Noblesville at the Speedway store, 1176 S. 10th St., according to Hoosier Lottery. It is estimated that the jackpot total is $130,000. The winning CA$H 5 ticket’s numbers are 2-10-22-27-32. The last time a CA$H...
In March, Long’s Bakery on the near west side of Indianapolis was named to Thrillist’s list of “The 32 Best Donut Shops in America.” The Indy staple has been a must-stop for locals and out-of-towners alike for over six decades. The third generation of the Long family is currently operating the bakery, and pretty soon, the next generation will take over.
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian visited our friends at The Lifestyle Group, Inc. to learn about their wide array of remodeling capabilities inside and outside the house. To learn more about The Lifestyle Group, Inc. visit lifestylegroup.com.
Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse range of activities and attractions. From its bustling cities to its picturesque countryside, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
Oliver’s Woods Nature Preserve on the northside of Indianapolis is truly an urban oasis. You can see and hear the vehicles roar by from I-465, just a short distance away. You can walk through tall grasses as you walk past billboard signs. This place is a great place to experience the natural beauty of central Indiana and the progress of the city of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
Comments / 0