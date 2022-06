PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Clear skies and below-average highs were seen on the Monday holiday. Monday night is expected to see clear and warmer with lows in the upper 70s to 80 degrees downtown. For Tuesday, expect sunny skies in the morning with storm clouds to the east of the Valley by midday with a high around 106. Look for the best chance of isolated thunderstorms to creep into the Eastern/Southeastern Valley Thursday night into Friday morning. Daytime highs should be right on average or a little above average, depending on cloud cover and warm mornings.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO