Douglas County, OR

Mutton busting at the 40th South Douglas Rodeo: 'Got a little muddy'

By News Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodi Meshew shared photos of the South Douglas Rodeo...

kval.com

ijpr.org

Thu 8:30 | Underground History explores the Gin Lin Mining area in Applegate Valley

The big days of the gold rush in the Jacksonville area were already decades behind when Gin Lin kicked his hydraulic mining operation into high gear in the Applegate Valley. The process used water to blast away the bed and banks of the gold-bearing creeks, forever altering the landscape. It made Gin Lin rich, and made white settlers further disenchanted with Chinese miners and other workers in the country.
beachconnection.net

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KVAL

Weekend heat wave prompts KVAL Weather Alert Days

EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR SO FAR IN ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD, ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far for both Roseburg and Medford. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 88 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 92 degrees in Medford. Those were not record highs for the date. Temperatures are slated to drop...
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Beloved Myrtle Point library director fired

Near the Southern Oregon Coast, Myrtle Point’s small library weathered the COVID-19 pandemic under the guidance of Director Lou Allen. But on June 1st, Allen, who uses they/them pronouns, was surprised to find they were being fired over a paperwork dispute. They’ve been dealing with symptoms from long COVID the past few months and had difficulties getting paperwork signed by doctors. Allen has had to travel up to Portland frequently to receive care.
MYRTLE POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
KTVL

Truck crash shuts down northbound I5 lanes in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATE 5:17 pm: All northbound I5 lanes now open. Southbound lanes are now congested due to a secondary crash which ODOT said has been cleared. UPDATE 4:25 pm: Interstate 5's northbound slow lane is now open, the fast lane is still closed. A truck crash has blocked...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Oregon's cooler than average temps come to an end this week

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Victim of fatal Jasper Lowell Road crash identified

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a crash on Jasper Lowell Road onTuesday, June 14. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67-year-old Mindey Koch of Westfir was traveling eastbound in the 37000 block of Jasper Lowell Road when it crossed into the westbound land for an unknown reason.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
KDRV

Candlelight vigil for 7-year-old boy

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek. The vigil took place at the Butte Creek Mill, near where Harris was found...
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR

