Roseburg, OR

Police: Roseburg man refusing to get out of firefighters' way arrested

By News Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Friday after interfering with firefighters attempting to put out a fire, the...

KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
KTVL

Ashland Police arrest Grants Pass man involved in stabbing incident

ASHLAND — A knife fight in the plaza during which one person was stabbed in the chest resulted in the arrest of a Grants Pass man. On June 22, 2022 at approximately 10:10 pm officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the area of The Plaza in the heart of downtown Ashland, for a report of a fight involving a knife.
ASHLAND, OR
kptv.com

Child predator arrested after incident at Grants Pass YMCA

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A child predator was arrested in Grants Pass after sexually touching a child at a YMCA, according to police. The Grants Pass Police Department said a mother came to management at the YMCA pool Monday, saying her six-year-old daughter had been subjected to sexual touching while in the pool.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Canyonville man jailed after detectives find nearly 550 pounds of illegal marijuana

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, on Gross Loop in Canyonville. They say they found nearly 550 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags and ready to be shipped. Detectives say they also found marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence of drug trafficking.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KVAL

Coos Bay Police and Fire seeing alarming rise in Fentanyl overdoses

COOS BAY, Ore. - The Coos Bay Police is reporting a rise in Fentanyl overdoses in their area and is urging the public to be cautious. On June 20, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to three reports of drug overdoses, one of them fatal. Fentanyl is suspected in all three.
COOS BAY, OR
KTVL

Police seize thousands of pot plants, firearms and body armor at Eagle Point grow

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search and seizure of an unlicensed cannabis grow on the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR
oregontoday.net

Metal Knuckles in Lane Co., June 22

LCSO release – Monday, June 20, just prior to 10:00am, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 400 block of S. 2nd St. in Creswell regarding an assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, deputies learned that 25 year old Dakota Ray Stone of Springfield, entered the location and assaulted two people including his ex-girlfriend from over five years ago. Stone arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment and punched a male at the location with metal knuckles, causing various facial injuries. The male victim and Stone are not known to each other. Stone then punched the female victim in the face, causing facial injuries to include a possible broken nose. This attack was completely unprovoked and it has been approximately five years that Stone and the female have even seen each other. Stone fled the location prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were able to track him to a residence in the 3300blk of E. Game Farm Rd. in Springfield where he was taken into custody without incident. The involved metal knuckles were located and seized as evidence. Stone was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon.
CRESWELL, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police seek tips on who may be providing LSD to minors downtown

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is asking for tips as to who may be providing LSD to minors downtown. June 16 was a busy day for the Downtown Team, said Eugene Police. At around 2:00 p.m. reports were made about a 14-year-old female juvenile harassing people, jumping in front of LTD buses and running in and out of businesses. She had taken LSD and was transported to a local hospital.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Victim of fatal Jasper Lowell Road crash identified

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a crash on Jasper Lowell Road onTuesday, June 14. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a white 1999 Cadillac Deville driven by 67-year-old Mindey Koch of Westfir was traveling eastbound in the 37000 block of Jasper Lowell Road when it crossed into the westbound land for an unknown reason.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT BY SUV

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday. A report from Oregon State Police said the accident took place just after 1:00 p.m. in the intersection of Highway 38 and 1st Street in Elkton. The elderly female pedestrian was struck by the vehicle while she was in the crosswalk. She was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for a possible broken foot and other minor injuries. She was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
ELKTON, OR

