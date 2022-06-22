ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Family said death of loved one in Scotland County jail is puzzling

By Tonya Brown
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A family out of Florida has a lot of unanswered questions in the death of their loved one this past Saturday at the Scotland County Detention Center. Celestine Mitchell said her family got a call Saturday saying her son, 31-year-old Ricardo Jones, had...

Man arrested in connection to Marlboro County ax attack

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking someone with an ax in the Pee Dee. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the incident Tuesday in the area of Wildewood Road in Bennettsville. Responding deputies found a man with serious wounds, which they later determined were the result of the ax attack.
Men Charged With Multiple Crimes in Robeson County

Two men who are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in April are facing charges in Robeson County. Dwight McCormick and Zaquan McNeil are charged with multiple crimes and are both behind bars at the Robeson County Detention Center. According to police, a victim told them that the two men came into a home he was staying at in the 500 block of Grey Street and robbed him at gunpoint on April 16th. During the robbery, McNeil also pointed a gun at the victim and pulled the trigger but the gun failed to fire. McCormick is charged with kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats, he was given bonds totaling over $323,000. McNeil is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other weapon, simple assault and felony conspiracy, his bonds total $501,000.
Woman arrested after drugs found in Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after deputies found drugs while executing a search warrant in the Darlington area, according to authorities. Cassie Barnwell has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and for the possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Deputies found an ounce of methamphetamine, along with eight […]
Deputies investigating double homicide in Hoke Co.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Wednesday night. At about 8:51 p.m., Deputies were called to a shooting on the 1300 block of McGougan Road in Lumber Bridge. EMS personnel pronounced 19-year-old Anthony Davis and 20-year-old Jarel...
2 arrested in connection to Effingham shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Effingham, according to authorities. Deshawn Aron Williams and Rasheem Devon Godbolt, both 24 and from Florence, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Williams is also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and […]
Man arrested after attacking another man with an ax

A Hamlet man was arrested for attacking a man with an ax. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Wildewood Road in the Bennettsville area on Tuesday about an individual being stabbed. Once on scene, deputies with the Uniformed Patrol Division...
CCSO: Driver shoots himself during traffic stop

An early Wednesday afternoon vehicle traffic stop near Evergreen resulted in a man shooting himself in the head, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, CCSO said a patrol deputy had pulled over a vehicle in the 10000 block of Haynes Lennon Highway (N.C. 242) between Jones Road and Old Boardman Road.
New K-9 officer helps track down murder suspect in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department’s new K-9 partner Shelby has already proved to be helpful by tracking and helping with the apprehension of a murder suspect, according to officials. She also helped find a gun, officials said. Shelby is a 1 1/2-year-old pure-bred German Shepherd...
Police Investigating Shooting in Laurinburg

Police are investigating a shooting near a park in Laurinburg this morning. According to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. The shooting occurred in the area of Washington Park. Authorities say a 20 year old man would only tell police he was in the area of Alexander Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person. He was later taken to a medical facility for treatment and is not cooperating with police at this time and there is no word on his condition.
Male driver of vehicle was seriously injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

Evergreen, NC: On June 22, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on routine patrol in the Evergreen community of Columbus County. The deputy completed a vehicle traffic stop in the 10,000 block of Haynes Lennon Highway, Evergreen. During the course of the vehicle stop, the 21-year-old, male driver of the vehicle was seriously injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The driver was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for medical treatment.
Candor man posts threats of violence

A Candor man has been arrested and charged with felony threat of mass violence after a local resident called Troy Police Department to make them aware of social media posts by David Kelly. The posts mentioned Troy Elementary School, a dentist office, the hospital, RCATs,. Kelly’s Facebook page is filled...
Hamlet Police accuse man of shooting into home

HAMLET — A man who was wanted by police, accused in a weekend shooting, has turned himself in. According to investigators with the Hamlet Police Department, 26-year-old Kelais Omarie Worley fired six shots into a home occupied by two people in the area of Freeman Mill Road around 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Police say no injuries were reported.
