Jodie Sweetin, 40, is speaking out after shockingly being shoved to the ground by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) during an abortion rights protest near an L.A. freeway on June 25. A video of the incident, which was captured by photographer Michael Ade, made its way across the internet after the protest, which was a result of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and the actress can clearly be seen tumbling onto the cement after being pushed toward other protesters. Although she was able to stand back up, the scene caused an outburst by viewers on social media and Jodie, herself, reacted in a statement.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO