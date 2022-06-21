ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

SEE THE ELVIS MOVIE & LIVE THE LEGACY, ENJOY UNIQUE FESTIVALS, LIVE OUTDOOR CONCERTS, NIGHT KAYAKING, A NEW SMOKEATORY AND MORE

tnvacation.com
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 20, 2022) – Summer is heating up with live music, unique festivals and fun ways to cool off and soak up outdoor adventure. Here’s what’s new, trending and sizzling this summer in Tennessee. Photos for media use only here. Memphis – See the...

press.tnvacation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Explore more ‘hidden’ gems throughout Tennessee

From a town beneath a lake and site of amazing fossils, to the unique story behind one mausoleum in Nashville. These hidden treasures are unlike any tourist destination. Watch special reports all day Thursday in each newscast to learn more about these unique places.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022

Lightning 100, Nashville’s Independent Radio, has announced the exciting return of Live On The Green on Labor Day Weekend, September 1 – 5, 2022. It’s been two years since fans have been able to attend the beloved festival in person at Nashville’s Public Square Park and this year’s event is a celebration of the community that helped save Lightning 100.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Eagleville, TN
City
Wartburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
City
Pelham, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WTVC

NASCAR icon Michael Waltrip opens pop-up taproom on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Starting this weekend, a NASCAR icon's brewing company will open a pop-up taproom in Music City. Michael Waltrip Brewing Company, founded by two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip, will host a temporary taproom at 920 Broadway starting Friday. It'll be open to beer lovers through July 9.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

From life in a cave to owning multiple restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The story behind a South Nashville restaurant is nothing less than extraordinary. The woman behind the popular StrikeOut Wingz in Plaza Mariachi beat all odds to become a successful small business owner. Chinar Tucker works 12 hours a day. When she tells you it's no...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
nashvilleguru.com

The Best New Restaurants and Bars of 2022 (So Far)

Kick off summer by drinking and dining at one of these new spots that opened during the first half of 2022! Some serve chef-driven cuisine, while others offer a lively atmosphere for your next night out. From elevated steakhouses to casual watering holes, here is Nashville Guru’s list of the best new Nashville restaurants and bars of 2022 (so far).
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Kayaking#Music Hall#Concerts
dicksonpost.com

Two of Ms. Cheap's favorite sales, flea market on tap this weekend

It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillegab.com

Six Best Restaurants To Visit In Nashville

Nashville’s culinary scene is constantly growing. It’s on par with what you’d expect from a big city. You’ll find restaurants in Nashville serving up everything from traditional Southern cuisine to upscale, fine international dining. However, the hardest part of dining in Nashville is deciding which restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former employees protest popular Nashville coffee company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Popular Nashville coffee company Barista Parlor faces a federal unfair labor practices complaint after a former employee claimed she was fired for considering forming a union. Xochitl Cruz Lopez said she worked at the company’s Golden Sound location for seven years, being promoted from cook to...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
defector.com

The Uphill Battle To Unionize Tennessee Whiskey

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville sits near Watkins Park, not far from the state capitol. It’s a place where customers on a weekend can park themselves, chill out, and spend money on a variety of specialty spirits called things like Tennessee Sour Mash, Belle Meade Bourbon, and Louisa’s Liquor. The front of the building evokes a certain kind of craft cocktail bar venue you can imagine — a large warehouse that was part of the Marathon Motor Works factory, an automobile manufacturer, painted that unmissable gunmetal gray and green. There is exposed brick and huge garage doors in the front facing Clinton Street, and a slogan written just above the front door that says: “Family owned — and operated.” Step inside and the distillery features a lavish space called the “oak room,” where tastings and events are held at long tables extending out in rows. The species it attracts: lots of bachelor and bachelorette parties, whiskey clubs, loud crowds. Basically tourist’s catnip.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Bone and Joint Institute Brentwood holds ribbon cutting

The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Brentwood location on Wednesday. While the business has been open since December, the event was on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That didn't deter dozens of community and business leaders from joining BJIT and Williamson Inc. for the celebration, which included food and beverages.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

47th fish fry scheduled at Bethlehem United Methodist Church

The annual Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fish Fry, one of Williamson County’s longest-running events, will return July 15 for its 47th year on the grounds of the Grassland church. The old-fashioned social will include delicious, all-you-can-eat catfish, live music and a free children’s area — all helping support church...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy