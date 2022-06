A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he struck his head while subway surfing atop the elevated 7 train in Corona Thursday. The victim, police say, was on the roof of a Manhattan-bound 7 train when his head hit an object as it pulled into the 111th Street station. Police say the teen had been hopping from car to car, a daredevil tactic known as subway surfing.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO