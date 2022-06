The Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport burned on Friday in a devastating fire, but when the smoke cleared the church’s cross still stood among the ashes. The fire tore through the church, leveling the building and destroying most of the contents. The Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department and at least ten other agencies extinguished the fire, which gave firefighters a few scary moments when the roof began collapsing while they were inside.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO