Onalaska, WI

Voting set for Wednesday-Friday for GRUW’s ‘United We Chalk’ event

By Aaron Xiong
 2 days ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Voting for Great Rivers United Way’s rain-delayed “United We Chalk” will take place from Wednesday through Friday.

GRUW and artPOP had to cancel the in-person portion of the event because of a rainy forecast for the original date the chalk art competition.

Instead, community members of varying levels of skill and experience followed the organizations’ alternate plan, picking up supplies, chalking entries on paved ground and submitting photos for judging online.

Voting will take place at the GRUW website from noon Wednesday to noon Friday. Winners will be announced live on Great Rivers United Way’s Facebook page at 2 p.m.

“We wanted to be able to bring the community together — have something they can do with their friends or family,” said development director Katie Sparks, who added, “Something fun while they’re also supporting the areas of education, impact, health and homelessness.”

