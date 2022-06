WASHINGTON (7News) — Smithsonian officials are seeking the perfect location for two of its new museums. Four sites in D.C. are being prioritized as possible locations for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum. the Smithsonian Board of Regents announced Wednesday. The museums were authorized by Congress in December 2020. Other sites might be considered as well, the Smithsonian said.

