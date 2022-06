Nobody would describe me as particularly “woke.” However, I was definitely awoken by Ryan Sederquist’s “Fishers of Men” in Saturday’s Sports and Outdoors section. Sederquist’s walk down memory lane of his childhood, fly-fishing in Canada with multiple generations of Sederquists, might seem a little unfamiliar to the 37 million Americans who live in poverty. Or his description of the “hassle” of keeping up the boat, the licenses, the tackle and bait, and the rods must have aroused a lot of sympathy from the 32% of Americans that cannot afford $400 in the event of a medical emergency.

BEAVER CREEK, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO