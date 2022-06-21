ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell sentenced for 2020 shooting near elementary school

By Jenn Rowell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Dylan Bell, 28, was sentenced on June 16 to three years and four months in federal prison for a 2020 shooting in Great Falls. Bell admitted to shooting another man in the hand with a sawed-off shotgun in mid-August 2020. He pleaded guilty in March in federal court...

Memorial Park in Great Falls vandalized

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information on vandalism at Memorial Park in Great Falls. The park was vandalized sometime before 6:00 am on Monday, June 20 when employees with Great Falls Park and Recreation saw it. If you noticed the graffiti before Monday morning, have cameras recording...
Montana FWP alerting public of ‘unconfirmed’ grizzly sightings in Whitmore Coulee area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is letting the public know of two “unconfirmed” grizzly bear sightings Thursday morning. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the reported sightings was in the Whitmore Coulee area and the other was near the flashing traffic light at the four corners of Stockett Rd, Highwood Rd, and US-89.
Narcan available at CCHD for opioid overdoses

The national opioid crisis is being exacerbated by the use of fentanyl and there have been multiple doses in Montana in recent weeks, according to the Cascade County City-County Health Department. Fentanyl is several orders of magnitude stronger than heroin and is commonly mixed with methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine or benzodiazepine....
In This Moment Announce Montana Show

In This Moment has announced a new tour kicking off this Summer/Fall, and they'll be coming close to Missoula, Montana so get your rock fist ready. Grammy Nominated rockers, In This Moment, are hitting the road with Nothing More and will be making a stop in Spokane, Washington as well as Great Falls, Montana. If you haven't ever seen H.A.M.B (Hot Ass Maria Brink), and her traveling carnival of misfits, this is definitely a show not to miss. Not to mention the absolute incredible energy openers, Nothing More, and what they bring to the table. I've been lucky enough to be in Rock Radio since the beginning of In This Moment and I can tell you the growth they have done musically and professionally is absolutely outstanding. Not to mention they are some of the nicest people in the rock world. If you get a chance to snag a meet and greet, it's well worth it. Check out the full tour dates below.
Bud Nicholls this year’s Paris Gibson Award winner

Bud Nicholls of the Great Falls Municipal Band has been named this year’s recipient of the Paris Gibson Award. Nicholls started as a teenager in the public schools and has been the lead music director and organizer of the Great Falls Municipal Band since the middle 1980s. “From his...
40th Helicopter Squadron Helping Keep Country & Community Safe

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We're going to the skies as I give you an inside look at the 40th Helicopter Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base and how they're helping protect more than just the missile fields in Montana. Did you know Malmstrom Air Force Base has had helicopters assigned...
Montana Dog’s WORLD Famous

The public's invited to attend a FREE "Tribute to Shep," presentation/program to commemorate Fort Benton's old Shep, one of the most famous dogs in the world, NEXT Thursday evening, 6/30, in the Cordingley Room down at the Great Falls Public Library, 301, 2nd Avenue North.This very special presentation with Montana media icon, Norma Ashby Smith, is being sponsored & POWERED by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee. How "special" is this? Jump back! The great nephew of the Great Northern conductor, Ed Shields, who made Shep famous, along with other notable Old Shep presenters including Jack Gladstone & Brian Morger. This afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, my friend Norma, will be joining us to share all the details on next Thursday's Tribute to Shep, BTW, the picture on my blog is what "I" think old Shep would be doing these days...
City manager gets favorable review, raise

City Commissioners gave City Manager Greg Doyon a favorable review and a raise during a June 21 meeting. Commissioners conducted the review in closed session, but returned to open session to give an overview and vote on the raise. Commissioners renewed Doyon’s contract in 2020 for three years, expiring in...
Area state parks hosting events in July

Montana State Parks and SkyWindWorld Inc. will hold the 9th annual Buffalo Kite Festival at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Ulm on July 9-10. The festival is free and held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Visitors will learn about the buffalo art featured on the...
County, city still have no agreement over management of CCHD

After nearly a year of discussions, disagreement and apparent lack of communication, the Cascade County Commission voted unanimously during their June 21 meeting to reject an amendment by the city to their joint agreement for management of the City-County Health Department. They instead approved an amendment proposed by the deputy...
County sending local marijuana tax question to November ballot

County Commissioners voted unanimously during their June 21 meeting to put the question of a three percent local tax on marijuana sales on the November ballot. The county can, if voters approve, implement a combined three percent local tax on all medical and non-medical marijuana sold in the county. On...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
