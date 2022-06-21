ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Same East Bay Suspect Allegedly Steals Two BMWs From Different Dealerships In a Week, Crashes One of Them

SFist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alleged identity fraud scammer managed to get two different East Bay dealerships to sell him BMWs with fake ID, but promptly crashed one of the two. It may seem like justice and/or a Darwin Award being handed out, when one reads this stunning KTVU story of an identity theft suspect...

sfist.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in DUI Crash on Highway 80 [San Francisco, CA]

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (June 22, 2022) – A 22-year-old Antioch man died and several people sustained injuries after a DUI crash on Highway 80. The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the Bay Bridge just west of Treasure Island. According to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deaf father killed while biking with his kids in Oakland hit-and-run

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a deaf bicyclist who was crossing an intersection with his two children. The crash happened on June 16, just before 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets, police said. Surveillance video provided by the police showed...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, CA
Cars
City
Hayward, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
SFist

Photo of Person of Interest Released In Castro Muni Shooting

The SFPD released a photo of a person of interest Wednesday night in the fatal shooting on board a Muni train bound for Castro Station that occurred Wednesday morning. Police have described the suspected shooter, who remains at large, as wearing dark clothing and a hooded jacket when he fled Castro Station. The person of interest whose photo was released is a male wearing a black t-shirt and black ball cap, with blue headphones around his neck and carrying a red backpack.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Rafael PD issues update on homicide investigation

Originally published as a San Rafael press release:. “On Saturday June 4, 2022, just before midnight, the San Rafael Police Department Dispatch Center received a phone call about a male who had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street in San Rafael. Responding officers discovered a Hispanic male adult who had been shot. The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Fraud#Bmws#Ktvu
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Downtown Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are asking for help in finding a driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man bicycling with his children in the city's downtown last week.According to officers, the hit-and-run took place at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets around 8:30 p.m. on June 16.Officers said the victim, identified as Dmitry Putilov, was attempting to cross the intersection with his two children when a driver traveling at a high rate of speed struck Putilov. The driver did not stop and was last seen traveling westbound towards Interstate 980.Putilov was taken to the hospital,...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspect punched victim in face, victim punched him back

A man has been arrested in connection to a recent series of violent incidents in Berkeley, according to police. Shortly after noon on June 17, police were called to the scene of an alleged assault at the McDonald’s on Shattuck Avenue. A man had allegedly taken the eyeglasses right off a customer’s face as well as taking her phone. Police say that when she tried to get her things back, he punched her in the face. When she punched him back, he fled.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Armed robbers in Danville targeted women in Bentley

DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
DANVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Explosive materials reportedly found in American Canyon home; man arrested

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
KRON4 News

Officers recover fentanyl, narcotics from arrested suspect in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police arrested a suspect last Saturday who was in possession of fentanyl, the San Francisco Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning. The unidentified subject appeared to be holding fentanyl in “plain view” near 7th Street and Minna Street in the SoMa neighborhood. After a search of the suspect, officers recovered 279 grams […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
MODESTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Violent Carjacking Leads to Arrests by Livermore Police

On June 20, 2022, around 8:50 p.m., Livermore Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at the 3000 block of West Jack London Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was practicing parking and driving his father’s gray Honda Odyssey. His father...
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy