COVID vaccine now available for kids in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - COVID vaccines for kids under five-years-old are now available in North Texas.

Dallas County Health and Human Services began administering its first doses to this age group Tuesday afternoon.

The FDA and CDC approved the shot for children as young as six-months-old a few days ago.

2,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna pediatric vaccine arrived at DCHHS Tuesday morning.

"Here at Dallas County Health and Human Services, and at our locations in other parts of the county, our nurses will be vaccinating all ages, six-months-old up to 100," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County leaders are urging parents to get the shot for their babies and toddlers with COVID cases in the community starting to rise again.

"The numbers are much lower than we've certainly seen at the peak, but we're seeing that steady increase and so it's definitely concerning," said Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Cases in Dallas County have gone up 24% over the past week and youth cases have increased by nearly 30%.

"The circulating variants that are out there right now are extremely, highly transmissible," said Dr. Huang.

DCHHS will have both the three-dose Pfizer and two-dose Moderna vaccines at all its clinic locations. Families can get eligible babies and toddlers vaccinated at no cost. The county is giving $25 Walmart gift cards to every child who gets a shot.

"As soon as this opportunity came up, yes – we are all for vaccinating them," said Alice Juarez, who brought her 22-month-old and 3-year-old to get their first dose at DCHHS. "This is what we need for peace of mind, get the summer going, and in the fall get her started in Pre-K. So we are hopeful to see a window at the end of this crazy road we've been on."

In addition to protection against the virus, she says her kids will get something out of it too.

"Probably extra ice creams, hugs, and maybe a little pool party," she said.

Tarrant County Public Health plans to start administering the vaccine to this age group at its clinics on Wednesday.