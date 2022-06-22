RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary runoff elections

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will not use her office to prosecute cases stemming from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Supreme Court overturned their 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade on June 24, which made abortion legal, and...
LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
With the news of the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, allowing states to make laws allowing or preventing abortion access, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has released a statement “vowing not to prosecute individuals pursuant to House Bill (HB) 481.”
EUHARLEE, Ga. - A report reveals Georgia is home to three of the nation's 100 dirtiest power plants. According to the report from the Atlanta-based nonprofit Environment Georgia, the 10 dirtiest power plants in the Peach State release 36 million metric tons of emissions each year - equivalent to 7.7 million cars on the road annually.
The Alabama's 5th Congressional District covers all or part of Jackson County, Lauderdale County, Madison County, Morgan County, Limestone County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Alabama are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
For the first time in Alabama history, two women will face off for the state’s highest office. Yolanda Flowers, of Birmingham, won a Democratic runoff Tuesday evening against Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier, D-Selma. She will face Republican incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in the general election Nov. 8. “Thank you...
At 3:09 PM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff Deputies and Bulloch County Fire Department to assist in locating a missing man who had been fishing in a local pond before disappearing. The pond he was fishing in is located in the southern end of...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Supreme Court announces the monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Governor Kay Ivey has issued the following statement:. “Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Supreme Court announces the monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Alabama lawmakers react with their own statements. “Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.
The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
ATLANTA — Across Georgia, state and local laws restricting guns are in the cross-hairs, and may soon vanish. That’s how powerful Thursday’s sweeping U.S. Supreme Court decision - the ruling that affirms the right to carry handguns outside the home - is shaping up to be. For...
ATLANTA — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. Under the ruling, the decision on abortions returns to the individual states on whether to ban or allow abortions. Within hours of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Georgia officially...
A weekend earthquake on the Georgia coast has left parts of Hutchinson Island unstable, including a ferry dock and a hotel parking deck adjacent to a convention center still in the construction phase, according to Savannah Morning News. No injuries have been reported. The 3.9 magnitude quake just after 4...
Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Despite the numerous great dining options across Georgia, only one restaurant earned the honor of landing on DoorDash’s Most Loved All-Star List for 2022. OEC Chinese Restaurant in Cartersville was the lone restaurant to earn this distinction, landing in the top 100 amongst different...
State Rep. Bee Nguyen is the Democratic nominee for secretary of state in Georgia after winning a runoff primary, NBC News projects. Nguyen easily beat out former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, the other top vote-getter to emerge from the primary last month, on Tuesday. Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to...
