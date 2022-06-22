ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary runoff elections

By WTVY Staff
wtvy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Polls close at 7:00 p.m. for the June...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in Georgia

If you have never been to Georgia, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While it is not as popular as other states, like South Carolina or Florida, for example, Georgia is still a great travel destination. There are plenty of beautiful places to choose from and there is something for everybody.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
wach.com

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Sunday morning in South Carolina

LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Report: Georgia power plants some of the 'dirtiest' in the country

EUHARLEE, Ga. - A report reveals Georgia is home to three of the nation's 100 dirtiest power plants. According to the report from the Atlanta-based nonprofit Environment Georgia, the 10 dirtiest power plants in the Peach State release 36 million metric tons of emissions each year - equivalent to 7.7 million cars on the road annually.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Smartphone App#Wtvy
wtvy.com

Governor Ivey releases statement on Roe v. Wade overturn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Supreme Court announces the monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Governor Kay Ivey has issued the following statement:. “Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama lawmakers release statements on Roe v. Wade overturn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Supreme Court announces the monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Alabama lawmakers react with their own statements. “Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Coastal Georgia earthquake leaves buildings damaged

A weekend earthquake on the Georgia coast has left parts of Hutchinson Island unstable, including a ferry dock and a hotel parking deck adjacent to a convention center still in the construction phase, according to Savannah Morning News. No injuries have been reported. The 3.9 magnitude quake just after 4...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Live Georgia Election Results

Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy