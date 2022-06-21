Flavor Flav Says He's Bowing Out After Kid #8
Flavor Flav is 63 years old and living a very busy life, courtesy of a very large crew of kids and grandkids -- which is why his energy in this clip is pretty shocking!. We caught up...www.tmz.com
Flavor Flav is 63 years old and living a very busy life, courtesy of a very large crew of kids and grandkids -- which is why his energy in this clip is pretty shocking!. We caught up...www.tmz.com
Flavvv still lookin the same w/ good vibes fan of his for decades Real G 💯🤎great to hear takin care of kids an grans 🥂
Comments / 12