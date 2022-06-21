ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir City, TN

Police seize ‘heroin house’ in Lenoir City

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKsv6_0gHsYnCB00

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Law enforcement seized a house in Lenoir City Tuesday afternoon due to “recent and continual drug and criminal activity”.

9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson says members of a drug task force and the Lenoir City Police Department cleared and boarded up a house on West Second Avenue. The house has been connected to several deadly overdoses, a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead , and a stabbing.

“We went to the judge with all the information to actually seize the property under the nuisance law,” said Police Chief Don White. “We will remove all individuals around the property. We will serve the property owner with the documents that’s been signed off by the court and we will board the House up and then it will go into the judicial process. And then decisions will be made about what to do with the property after that.”

McMinn woman facing additional charges for child rape

White is calling this a heroin house. He hoped that when the house was seized following the discovery of a meth lab in 2011 the person who owned it would turn their life around. However, White says a month-long investigation found this didn’t happen.

“When you take drastic measures like this you hope that at the end of the day that these individuals get clean and they go back into mainstream society. They get jobs and they learn their lesson and they move on. That’s what we thought we had in this situation,” said White. “Unfortunately in this situation it turned and went 180 degrees and went back into a life of drugs.”

‘Concerning’ letters found at several Campbell County churches

“When you take drastic measures like this you hope that at the end of the day that these individuals get clean and they go back into mainstream society. They get jobs and they learn their lesson and they move on. That’s what we thought we had in this situation,” said White. “Unfortunately in this situation it turned and went 180 degrees and went back into a life of drugs.”

William Jenkins, who helped board up the home and was recently elected as a county commissioner, grew up in the house.

“I grew up here. This is, from a child all the way up till I was 19 years old, this is where I’d lived. And it is unfortunate, being my dad’s house, seeing him go through this. The struggles that he’s in the struggles that he’s been through. I hate to see him fall back into this lifestyle, but at the same time this is something I want to be able to see our community, this area be able to be in a safe environment,” said Jenkins.

Knoxville man pleads guilty to federal fentanyl trafficking charge

Jenkins described seeing and being surrounded by drug use in his childhood as tough, and he went on to say that fully explaining the situation would take too much time. He hopes that this will help his father get clean, but he knew that if his father’s actions did not change it was likely his house would be boarded up.

“I love him and I’d do anything I could to help,” said Jenkins. “It was never going to be easy. Yeah, I knew it would come eventually unless they would get things right and straighten up. I’d talked to him and then I offered to do every type of help that I could for him. And I told him I’d always be there for him. And I’ll help in any way I can, but he’s gotta want to straighten up on his own before any help can be offered.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 6

Andy Kinsler
2d ago

that's what I'm talking about get the rest of them that is involved don't stop until you get them

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

KPD finds body in North Knoxville woods

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers found a woman’s body in a wooded area across from 6701 Central Avenue Pike Sunday afternoon, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. According to Erland, the body, that of a 41-year-old woman, was found in a homeless camp near...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI: Tazewell woman, 61, accused of setting apartment fire

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell woman is under arrest on an arson charge related to a May 2021 fire, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Mary Eileen Weeks, 61, is a suspect in a fire that happened in Tazewell in the 4900 block of Powell River Road, near the Kentucky border. Weeks was […]
TAZEWELL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lenoir City, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Lenoir City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Heroin#House
WBIR

Thieves using counterfeit bills at some Clinton stores

CLINTON, Tenn. — Some stores in Clinton found counterfeit bills that almost exactly matched legitimate bills, according to the Clinton Police Department. In April, a Walmart in Clinton called the police after finding $160 in fake $20 bills. A person used the money to buy a belt, a phone case, and a Samsung device. According to an incident report, a warrant was taken out for a suspect charged with theft and criminal simulation.
CLINTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
radio7media.com

Fire in Athens Destroys Multiple Vehicles

AT LEAST 15 VEHICLES IN A SALVAGE YARD WERE DAMAGED WEDNESDAY DUE TO FIRE IN ATHENS. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HASTINGS ROAD SHORTLY AFTER 2 PM. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE FIRE STARTED WITH AN ATTEMPT TO BURN TRASH INSIDE AN ABANDONED VEHICLE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. MEMBERS OF THE ELKMONT, EAST LIMESTONE, AND PINEY CHAPEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH ATHENS FIRE AND RESCUE.
ATHENS, TN
WBIR

Toddler dies after reported Blount County drowning

A toddler died Monday after Blount County authorities were summoned Saturday night about a possible drowning in a home swimming pool. The Blount County Sheriff's Office identified the boy as Brickson Myers, age 2. Their investigation is continuing. Deputies were called shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the home on...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

New search planned this week for missing Halls man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends of a Halls man missing three months are planning new searches Friday and Saturday for him. Danny Dewey, 72, of Bakersfield Way, was last seen in late March. The retired man left behind his car and his dog. Volunteers, family, those who knew...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

RCSO IDs Sunday shooting victim

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death late Sunday afternoon as Miles Harold Ledbetter, Jr. of Kingston. The RCSO says that the incident occurred at around 4:45 pm on Raby Hollow Road in south Roane County. Deputies say the shooter was taken into custody...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite

A Monroe County man had an unexpected and unwanted encounter with wildlife in his own yard. Monroe County man recovering after copperhead bite. USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials …. USA Cycling Championships 2022: Individual Time Trials …. Loved ones demand justice for 16-year-old in 2008 …. Importance of...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy