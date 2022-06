WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Thursday it plans to bring its first Topgolf venue to the state of Iowa. "We are thrilled to be joining the Des Moines community and look forward to welcoming our new Players to Topgolf in the near future," Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said in a news release. "Our focus is on creating more ways for people to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way, and the Des Moines area is the perfect place to kick off our growth within the state."

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO