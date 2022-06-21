ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: Extreme Heat & Energy

By Nicholas Quallich
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our June 21 KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Tom Hrdlicka, the Manager of System Operations for Otter Tail Power Company . Hrdlicka discussed how a company like his stays prepared, some simple tips for energy consumers and more.

