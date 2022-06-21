ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Carris Reels donates $15k to Christina’s House in Springfield

By Waleed Azad
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christina’s House in Springfield and Carris Reels in Enfield announced that the employee-owners of Carris Reels voted to contribute $15,000 to the Christina’s House Annual Fund on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Christina’s House in Springfield, Christina’s House operates two homes in Springfield that provide transitional housing and social services for homeless or near homeless mothers and their children.

“Each year, Carris Reels allocates a portion of their profits to charity.  A group of our employee-owners in Enfield, CT voted this gift to Christina’s House that recognizes the work that is done to help women and children get back on their feet.” He added, “We love that they are helped physically and spiritually. We love that the women are taught how to carry on their own life with gratitude to the many that helped them,” said Steve Sabourin of Carris Reels.

“We are grateful that Carris Reels sees that what we do at Christina’s House is of value to our community and supports the work that we do with women and children who are homeless or near homeless in Springfield,” said Mumblo. “Without the generous support of businesses like Carris Reels, and individual donors, we wouldn’t be able to help mothers and their children make the changes in their lives necessary to become self-sufficient and begin anew.”

Carris Reels joins other area businesses and individuals who have donated to Christina’s House’s newly launched Annual Fund appeal.

