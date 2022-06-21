Seattle celebrates return of in-person workers at City Hall

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) discussed its Vision Zero report this morning at Seattle City Hall, and one council member is not happy with the report. “A presentation from the Department of Transportation only reinforces what we in Southeast Seattle already know: Our streets are not safe. They are not safe for kids. They are not safe for elders. They are not safe for people with low vision or those who are blind,” Councilwoman Tammy Morales (District 2) said. “They are not safe for anyone who cannot drive for health-related or economic reasons. The fact of the matter is that South End streets were built for the ease and speed of large, heavy vehicles, not for the safety of people outside of them. Having a report is one thing.

