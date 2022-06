This is not an Arsenal blog, but darned if it hasn’t seemed that way over the past two days. That’s the consequence, I suppose, of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both being linked to the same players. Today, the Athletic is reporting that Tottenham are focusing the bulk of their transfer attention on securing the signature of Everton’s Brazilian attacker Richarlison, and that Arsenal are now front-runners to sign his international teammate Raphinha from Leeds. Chelsea are focusing their attention on Raheem Sterling in from Manchester City.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO