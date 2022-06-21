ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Printer's glitch results in need to resend sample ballots in Calvert

By Marty Madden
 2 days ago

Calvert County government officials reported Tuesday that the local election board is advising registered voters that, due to a technical issue, voters may have been mailed an incorrect sample ballot.

“New sample ballots are being printed and will be mailed as soon as possible,” a brief missive from the office of communications stated. “The corrected sample ballots will say ‘Corrected’ on the outside. Mail-in ballots are not affected, nor will this issue affect in-person ballots received during early voting or on primary election day, July 19.”

County government spokeswoman Sarah Ehman told Southern Maryland News the sample ballot glitch was the result of “a coding error with a printer.” Individuals registered with a certain party may have received a sample ballot from a different party.

Ehman said Calvert’s mail-in ballots are being handled by a different print vendor.

Anyone with further questions may contact the election board at 410-535-2214 or email elections@calvertcountymd.gov.

MARTY MADDEN

CALVERT COUNTY, MD
#Sample Ballot#Ballots#Local Election#Election Day#County Government#Election Local#Printer
