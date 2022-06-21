ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Gets Commitment From Highly-Touted 2023 DE

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQLue_0gHsXUPT00

The recruiting momentum continues for Clemson as 2023 DE AJ Hoffler commits to the Tigers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The month of June has been extremely good for the Clemson Tigers.

On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney's program picked up its 10th commitment this month as 2023 DE AJ Hoffler announced a verbal pledge to Clemson. The versatile defensive linemen has been one of the most sought-after players in the class, accumulating more than 50 offers. However, in the end, it was Ohio State that was Clemson's biggest competition.

Hoffler (Woodward Academy, Atlanta) was one of more than 30 players that took official visits to Clemson the first weekend in June and has not visited anywhere since. There was a visit scheduled to North Carolina for this weekend, but won't be taking place.

"The family vibe there, how Coach Swinney carries the organization," Hoffler told All Clemson after his official visit. "I'd say that's the biggest difference between them and other schools."

With Clemson expected to lose most, if not all, of its two-deep across the defensive line after the upcoming season, replenishing that talent with guys capable of coming in and contributing early has been a priority. While early playing was something Hoffler said he would be considering, it was not what he was looking for most in a college destination.

"A good education and good job stability," he said of what he was looking for in a school.

Hoffler's commitment now gives the Tigers 13 verbal pledges, in what is generally considered a Top-5 recruiting class currently. He is the second defensive end, joining David Ojiegbe, who committed earlier in the spring .

All Clemson's Take: Arguably a Top-250 talent. At 6-foot-5 and 245-pounds, Hoffler has the ideal size for a Power-5 defensive end. The film shows a player with a good first step that oftentimes relies on his speed to rush the passer. Non-stop motor. Solid against the run, but still needs some improvement in that aspect. A high-ceiling guy that no doubt has NFL potential. Should develop into a key piece up front, and sooner rather than later.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 .

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

ESPN Predicts College Football's Top 5 Future Programs

The "Future Power Rankings" from ESPN take into consideration the next three seasons for the top college football programs. With that said, the latest edition of these rankings have been unveiled. At the top of the list is none other than Alabama. Nick Saban's program remains in excellent shape, especially...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Has A Warning For The Big Ten

Michigan checked off a number of boxes last season: beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff. But Wolverines sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the program is looking for more in 2022. Speaking with TheWolverine.com, the former five-star QB explained that with the ring ceremony...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Overall Recruiter For 2023 Class

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over the top spot as the No. 1 recruiter for the 2023 class, per 247Sports. This title is well-earned. In each of the last three days, the Buckeyes assistant has landed three of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. Five-star wideout...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Clemson Tigers#Ohio State
The Spun

Report: Top Quarterback Recruit Is Getting 7-Figure Deals

Five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson is taking full advantage of college football's new NIL landscape. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the USC commit is expected to agree to almost $1 million in endorsement deals by the time he steps foot on the Trojans' campus. Nelson is the No....
NFL
The Spun

Riley Williams, No. 2 Tight End, Is Down To 3 Schools

Riley Williams will soon pick from one of three college football programs. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end revealed Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami (FL) as his three finalists. He'll announce his decision on July 1 at a time yet to be determined. Per 247Sports, Williams is the second-rated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Texas Following Arch Manning News

Arch Manning has officially committed to the Texas Longhorns, making him arguably the biggest commitment to the iconic program since Vince Young. But Texas hasn't found a whole lot of success since Young scored that iconic touchdown in the Rose Bowl. Now that they have Manning though, fans believe their fortunes are about to change.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy