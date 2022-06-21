ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Supreme Court approves taxpayer money towards religious education

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court is breaking down the barrier between church and state in their latest...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 25

Carolyn
1d ago

So wrong. Our public education system will suffer. So I think we should remove tax exempt status for pvt religeous school, pay into the till before you can benefit from it

Reply
9
Ceilo Azule
2d ago

Kewl, after all these years of people demanding state & church remain separate, church leadership can & the church itself can START PAYING TAXES, just like every other TAX PAYING Citizen and or Business. You want or need tax payer monies to bail you out of debt, Bring Something to the table other than empty hands.

Reply(3)
13
William Oliver
1d ago

The people who choose to attend a private school that offers "religious" education ARE required to pay the same state and federal taxes as everyone else. Shouldn't they be allowed to use their tax money to fund their education at a school of their choice?

Reply
3
Related
News19 WLTX

Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Education
WOWT

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released a statement Tuesday in favor of the Supreme Court ruling on Maine when it comes to religious schools having tuition aid. The Associated Press states that the ruling says Maine can’t exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Religious Education#Religious Discrimination#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
NBC News

Why Rusty Bowers testified against Trump — but would still vote for him

When Rusty Bowers took the stand in Tuesday’s Jan. 6 congressional hearing, he riveted millions with his testimony about Donald Trump’s planned election sabotage. Bowers, the Republican Arizona House speaker, described how Trump and Rudy Giuliani asked him to help appoint phony electors in 2020 — and how he turned them down flat. Bowers stressed that he’d never break the vow he took to uphold the Constitution. “For me to do that because somebody just asked me to is foreign to my very being,” he said. “I will not do it.”
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Sooner showdown: Oklahoma's crowded GOP primaries will be decided Tuesday

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in two Senate primaries, a gubernatorial primary and their local House primaries. Most of the races in the Sooner State are rated Solid Republican by the non-partisan Cook Political Report, so the candidates that win Tuesday's Republican primaries are likely to win in November's general election, too.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WEKU

Florida's former Democratic "rising star", Andrew Gillum, is indicted

MIAMI — Florida's former Democratic candidate for Governor Andrew Gillum, narrowly defeated four years ago by Republican Ron DeSantis, now faces indictment on campaign fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney in Florida's Northern District says a federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

390K+
Followers
48K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy