Supreme Court approves taxpayer money towards religious education
The Supreme Court is breaking down the barrier between church and state in their latest...www.nbcnews.com
So wrong. Our public education system will suffer. So I think we should remove tax exempt status for pvt religeous school, pay into the till before you can benefit from it
Kewl, after all these years of people demanding state & church remain separate, church leadership can & the church itself can START PAYING TAXES, just like every other TAX PAYING Citizen and or Business. You want or need tax payer monies to bail you out of debt, Bring Something to the table other than empty hands.
The people who choose to attend a private school that offers "religious" education ARE required to pay the same state and federal taxes as everyone else. Shouldn't they be allowed to use their tax money to fund their education at a school of their choice?
