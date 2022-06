NEWBERRY, S.C. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Newberry County deputies say plowed a bulldozer into a shed as part of a revenge plot. According to reports, NCSO deputies were called to a scene on Jollystreet Road around 4:30 a.m. June 9, after reports of a tractor driving through a shed. Deputies arriving at the scene found a bulldozer on top of a shed with the engine still running and the dozer's tracks still in motion. The deputies were able to climb into the bulldozer and shut it down.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO