TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Florida State will play host to Purdue on November 30, 2022 at the Donald L. Tucker Center as the pairings for the 24th Annual ACC / Big Ten Challenge were released by ESPN. It marks the second consecutive year and fourth time in the history of the Challenge the Seminoles will play the Boilermakers. Florida State leads the overall series by a 4-1 mark and leads the series in the Challenge by a 2-1 margin.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO