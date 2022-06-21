ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Chamber seeks volunteers for Leadsled Spectacular

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
From the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page:. The KKOA Leadsled Spectacular is returning...

Salina Post

OCCK Transportation offering free rides to Salina Family Healthcare

Access to medical appointments in Salina and the surrounding area just got a little easier!. Rides are available at no charge to OCCK’s Regional Paratransit passengers going to and from Salina Family Healthcare Center, 651 E. Prescott, or the Salina Family Eye Care Center, 2676 Planet Avenue, through a partnership between OCCK Transportation and the Center.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

City declares former Knights Inn a dangerous and unsafe structure

Junction City Commissioners addressed the issue of the vacant former Knights Inn, 1024 South Washington, this week. They adopted a resolution declaring the building a dangerous and unsafe structure. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the resolution requires substantial progress on repair or demolition by Sept. 1. If demolition is pursued...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Mac Director will step down

Crag Bender, Military Affairs Council Director for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has submitted his resignation. His final function for that job will be to host the Veterans Ceremony for Sundown Salute on July 4th. Bender plans to work for Grimmer Technologies Inc. in an Army Help Desk...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Salina, KS
Society
ksal.com

Flower Nook Retirement Celebration Planned

Salina’s oldest flower shop will soon close its doors for the last time. A retirement celebration is planned Tuesday morning for The Flower Nook located at 208 E. Iron Avenue in downtown Salina at 10:00 a.m. Well-wishers will be gathering for this celebration to say farewell and thank you to Wayne and Peggy DeBey.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP commodities available again Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP will host a commodity distribution again this Sunday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 East 4th, otherwise known as the old Eaton facility. The income numbers changed as of June 1....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 23

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Joshua Dale; 34; Midwest City, Oklahoma. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

INSIGHT: The Harvest Zone

Every year around this time, the world around me has the potential to quickly turn into a continuous swirl that would be perfect for a TV series. In cinematic effect, I imagine my story would begin with a black and white tight shot of my eyes opening wide from slumber and darting back and forth in a semi-confused state.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Rolling Hills Zoo mourns last of an era

The Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) family is grieving the loss of Uzazi, their male southern white rhino, who was the last of the original rhinos that arrived at RHZ in 1995. At 30 years old, Uzazi began developing age related issues which were not responding to treatment. RHZ animal care staff and veterinarian have been monitoring his health for the past several months, but sadly his quality of life was declining rapidly. It was decided that humanly euthanizing him was the kindest option available.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Heat wearing on pools as well as people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the oppressive heat continues for another week in Kansas, many people are seeking relief at the pools, but aquatic facilities or backyard oases aren’t themselves immune from the hot temperatures. “With the heat, we see an increase of the need for chemicals in the...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Abilene Steam Train Route Recognized

An area railroad run is deemed one of the best train trips in the country. If you ride the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad’s steam powered excursion trains you will be enjoying one of the best steam train trips in the country, according to the Saturday Evening Post. According...
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Storms blamed for 2 overnight fires in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Overnight storms may be the cause of two attic fires in Manhattan at two homes right next to each other. First responders believe the fires may be due to storm damage to the electrical service supplying both houses, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. At 1:30 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Department responded […]
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas community confronts generations of trauma by marking 129-year-old lynching

Time doesn’t heal all wounds. Some wounds fester and spread, inflaming and weakening surrounding tissues. Over time, some of these wounds prove fatal. On Saturday afternoon in Salina, under a sweltering sun, more than 100 community members gathered to bind and disinfect a very old wound. On April 20, 1893, a Black man named Dana […] The post A Kansas community confronts generations of trauma by marking 129-year-old lynching appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews are working to restore service as hundreds have been left without power after storms rolled through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday night. The Evergy outage map indicates that most outages remain in the Manhattan area. About 38 outages have been reported and nearly 270 remain without power.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
