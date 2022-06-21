Chamber seeks volunteers for Leadsled Spectacular

The Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) family is grieving the loss of Uzazi, their male southern white rhino, who was the last of the original rhinos that arrived at RHZ in 1995. At 30 years old, Uzazi began developing age related issues which were not responding to treatment. RHZ animal care staff and veterinarian have been monitoring his health for the past several months, but sadly his quality of life was declining rapidly. It was decided that humanly euthanizing him was the kindest option available.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO