A Las Vegas woman is accused of drugging and stealing $90,000 from a man at a Strip area hotel and casino. Police identified the suspect as Ebony Bairfield, who had previously been arrested in an unrelated prostitution-related theft. According to an arrest report, the victim reported the incident to police on June 9. At the time, he said he was at a high roller table at the Aria casino and pulled $50,000 from his credit card at the cashier and a friend gave him an additional $40,000.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO