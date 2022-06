St. Paul Rodeo runs deep in the veins of the Richard and Christy Cloepfil familyST. PAUL — The St. Paul Rodeo runs deep in the veins of the Richard and Christy Cloepfil family of Carlton, Oregon. Not only have they and their three daughters been part of it, Richard is the third generation of his family to be involved. It started with Richard's grandfather, Harry Kuehne, owner of the Bar K Stock Ranch in Carlton. A horse trader, Harry was one of the original stock holders of the St. Paul Rodeo and provided livestock for the rodeo. Richard, the...

CARLTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO