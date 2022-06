Could Ellen DeGeneres be ready for her comeback? The once beloved television host made the decision to end The Ellen DeGeneres Show in its 19th season after rumors swirled that she made the show a toxic place to work, but according to a source, DeGeneres may already have plans in the works for her next big break."It's no exaggeration to say the scandal turned Ellen's world upside down," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "She's filled with regret [about what happened], but she's not wasting any time plotting her future. She's still a big star and has an audience who...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO