ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Warning over 'mass exodus' of 19,000 GPs amid fears almost half of family doctors are planning to quit by 2027

By Shaun Wooller
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Urgent action is needed to prevent a ‘mass exodus’ of 19,000 GPs over the next five years, health leaders warned yesterday.

The Royal College of GPs said almost half of family doctors are planning to quit by 2027 in a major threat to patient care.

It insists general practice is ‘significantly under-staffed, under-funded and overworked’, leaving the service and profession ‘in crisis’.

The warning comes after a college survey of more than 1,250 GPs and trainees revealed 42 per cent expect to leave the profession in the coming five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b68LH_0gHsUgaa00
A college survey of more than 1,250 GPs and trainees revealed 42 per cent expect to leave the profession in the coming five years. Experts have warned of a 'mass exodus' of 19,000 GPs

Ten per cent plan to resign within the year and 19 per cent in the next two years.

There are around 45,000 GPs and trainees working in England, meaning nearly 19,000 are on the verge of walking out.

Of those not planning to retire, 60 per cent cite stress, long working hours and lack of job satisfaction as reasons for quitting.

Almost seven in ten doctors say they do not have enough time to assess patients properly and 65 per cent believe safety is being compromised because appointments are too short.

A total of 38 per cent said GP premises are not fit for purpose and 34 per cent claimed IT booking systems are not good enough.

GPs are paid an average salary of around £100,000.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the RCGP, said: ‘What our members are telling us about working on the frontline of general practice is alarming.

General practice is significantly under-staffed, under-funded and overworked and this is impacting on the care and services we are able to deliver to patients.

‘Our survey results should act as a stark warning for politicians and decision-makers.’ The college wants a new recruitment and retention strategy that will enable the Government to exceed its manifesto pledge of having 6,000 more GPs.

It is calling for a bonfire of bureaucracy to free doctors from the burden of unnecessary paperwork, giving them more time to see patients.

And it is demanding improved booking systems that make it easier for patients to choose to see the same GP or the next available member of the practice team.

The college said this should be supported by returning funding for general practice to 11 per cent of the country’s total health spend, including an extra £1billion for new or improved GP premises.

Professor Marshall said: ‘We need to make being a GP sustainable again – for the sake of the NHS and for the sake of patients.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411MSu_0gHsUgaa00
The Royal College of GPs said almost half of family doctors are planning to quit by 2027 in a major threat to patient care. Ten per cent plan to resign within the year and 19 per cent in the next two years

Meanwhile, a new analysis by Labour yesterday revealed that England has lost around 4,500 GPs over the past decade and 300 practices have closed since the 2019 general election.

There are currently more GPs in training than ever before, with an intake of 4,000 in 2021.

But even if this is maintained over the next five years, it will not be enough to counter the numbers planning to leave.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last week that the current model of GP care ‘is not working’ and he is planning a review of services.

Comments / 14

Janet
1d ago

This is what happens when you mandate the government narrative instead of medicine, when you loose your soul or your job, and when you mandate mass human experimentation--- forcing medical staff to work like hit-men.

Reply(2)
29
David Barz
23h ago

Most of them are QUACKS anyway. I don’t trust any of them. Very few actually take a stand against democrats and the cdc. I have zero use for doctors. The only ones I trust are American Frontline Doctors.

Reply
8
NeoKat 2009
23h ago

They injected their own patients with the covid poison.. they violated their oath too.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Child had to urinate into plastic bag during hours-long Manchester airport security queue

A father whose flight was cancelled following long waits in Manchester Airport’s security queue has alleged that lines were so long his son had to urinate into a plastic bag during their wait.Mark Meadows was due to fly with easyJet to Berlin out of Manchester at 6.55pm on Tuesday, but arrived to find long queues.Mr Meadows says there were only two security lanes open, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck in slow-moving lines for two hours.“Security didn’t look so bad when we were arriving, at least it wasn’t snaking outside. But, when we got in, it was a different story,” he...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Family Doctors#Exodus#The Royal College Of Gps
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Phys.org

Hair and fingernail examination suggests Inca children were drugged to keep them calm before being sacrificed

A team of researchers from Poland, the U.S. and Peru has found evidence that suggests Inca children selected for sacrifice were given drugs to keep them calm prior to their deaths. In their paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science, the group describes their analysis of hair and fingernail samples from two small Incan children who had been sacrificed on Peru's Ampato volcano.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

431K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy