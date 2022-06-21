ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I don't know what sportswashing is': Anthony Joshua insists he 'likes' Saudi Arabia and refuses to criticise the country's regime ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah... as heavyweight star says: 'I'm here to have a good time'

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Anthony Joshua says he 'doesn't know' what sportswashing is and insist he 'likes' Saudi Arabia despite the mass scrutiny surrounding the inaugural LIV Golf series event.

Joshua will looking to win back the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts he lost to Oleksandr Usyk when he faces the Ukrainian boxer again at the Jeddah Super Dome on August 20.

When asked about the current situation in Saudi Arabia, Joshua said he was 'not caught up on that stuff' and that he was just there to 'have a good time, mix with the local people and bring entertainment to Saudi'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMs4B_0gHsUZMN00
Anthony Joshua says he 'doesn't know' what sportswashing is and insist he 'likes' Saudi Arabia

AJ is due to face Usyk for a second time this year after losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts on a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year.

Joshua immediately triggered the rematch clause in their contract after his loss and Eddie Hearn recently announced that the fight will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome later this year.

Speaking about the fight's location and the country's human rights record, Joshua said: 'I don't know what that [sportswashing] is. I'm here to win the heavyweight champion of the world. I like Saudi. I think Saudi's good. I'm having a good time here. I'm treated really well.

'All that allegation stuff, for me, I'm not caught up in any of that stuff. I'm here to have a good time, mix with the local people, bring entertainment to Saudi.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tg2CI_0gHsUZMN00
Joshua will looking to win back the belts he lost to Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 of this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCYnr_0gHsUZMN00
Eddie Hearn recently announced that the fight would take place at the Jeddah Super Dome

Joshua's comments about the fight in Saudi Arabia come amid the controversy surrounding the inaugural LIV Golf series event.

Players signing up to the LIV series have received criticism and have been widely condemned because of the human rights abuses carried out by the Saudi regime, which is financing LIV to the tune of $2billion.

Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among the other stars who have signed up to LIV Golf and they all played in the tour's inaugural event at Centurion Club earlier this month, won by 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Schwartzel took home £3.2m in prize money for his win at the 54-hole event, which is more than the £2.5m won by England's Matt Fitzpatrick for triumphing at the US Open, one of golf's traditional and most prestigious four major championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QLUE_0gHsUZMN00
 AJ's comments come amid the mass scrutiny surrounding the inaugural LIV Golf series event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uh4LH_0gHsUZMN00
Joshua has previously fought in Saudi Arabia - facing Andy Ruiz Jr in Riyadh in December 2019

The athletes have come under-fire for their involvement in the event as fans believe the tournament was created to detract attention from the country's human rights record.

Nevertheless, Joshua seems excited about the prospect of fighting in Saudi Arabia. The bout against Usyk will make his second fight in the country.

The 32-year-old found against Andy Ruiz Jr in Riyadh in December 2019 - after previously losing to him at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier that year.

Meanwhile, Usyk dismissed claims that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had given him extra motivation for the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJn7o_0gHsUZMN00
AJ said he has a 'really good time' in Saudi Arabia and that he is 'treated' really well
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dAFH_0gHsUZMN00
Meanwhile, Usyk dismissed claims that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had given him extra motivation for the fight

'My friends, people close to me, have died in the war. When so many people are suffering I don't have any idea how it can influence anything positively,' Usyk said.

'I was there for one month, I saw with my own eyes what happened there: rockets flying and fighter jets flying. It's horrible.'

Joshua paid his respects by saying: 'Big up to Usyk, the Klitschko brothers, everyone in Ukraine. I know it's been tough, but tough times don't last.

'Keep your heads up, the world's watching. The world's in support... anyone that's going through tough times we're always with them so especially the Ukrainian people right now.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

