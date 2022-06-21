ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Wharton NJ forest fire now 95% contained, campfire suspected

By Music Food and Life
musicfoodandlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMONTON – The Wharton State Forest fire is now 95% contained as officials investigate an illegal campfire that is suspected to be the cause, New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin said Tuesday. The wildfire erupted Sunday afternoon and burned 15,000 acres at its peak in portions...

musicfoodandlife.com

CBS Philly

Person Rescued From Trench In Hamilton, New Jersey: Fire Officials

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A person was rescued from a trench in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of North Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton around 2 p.m. for a rescue. Fire officials say the person was rescued just after 3 p.m. and was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what caused this incident at this time. No further information is available. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorists Trapped In South Jersey Crashes (DEVELOPING)

Two motorists were trapped in separate crashes in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The first crash occurred after 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Cedarbrook Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. A pole split and wires were down on multiple vehicles, according to one report.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

21-year-old drowns at N.J. state park, officials say

A 21-year-old Vineland man drowned Friday after possibly getting caught in a rip current in the water off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, officials said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa before he was brought to a local hospital, where he died, a State Park Police spokesman said in an email.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Campfire may have started N.J. forest fire that has grown to 13,500 acres

UPDATE: As of 4:15 p.m., the forest fire was 95% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. It had not grown in size. An unattended campfire in Wharton State Forest in the Pine Barrens is thought to be the source of a massive forest fire that has been burning for more than two days, authorities said.
NWS
Daily Voice

South Jersey House Fire Displaces Residents

A fire displaced residents of a home in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:47 pm, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to West Evesham Road, in the Glendora Section of Gloucester Township, for a report of a house fire. Police found heavy smoke from the attic...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

ONLINE INFORMATION MEETING – IONA LAKE DAM BRIDGE – JUNE 28TH- 5-7PM – Franklin Township Gloucester County

Published in The Sentinel of Gloucester County Weekly Newspaper printed edition- Week of June 23rd, 2022. ONLINE PUBLIC INFORMATION CENTER MEETING – JUNE 28, 2022 (5-7PM) – IMPROVEMENT OF THE PORCHTOWN ROAD (CR 613) BRIDGE 10-K-4 OVER STILL RUN AT IONA LAKE, THE TOWNSHIP OF FRANKLIN. Gloucester County in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) is conducting a local concept development (LCD) study to address the condition of Bridge 10-K-4. The bridge is located on Porchtown Road (County Route 613) between Taylor Road and Williamstown Road (County Route 613). The bridge is in the Township of Franklin, Gloucester County, and is in ‘fair’ condition with several recommended repairs. The Project Team is hosting an online Public Information Center meeting to inform local residents, officials, businesses, and the general public about this Local Concept Development (LCD) study. The purpose of this online meeting is to present the Purpose and Need for this project and to solicit public input and comments towards the alternatives that have been developed. The public is invited and encouraged to comment on the study. This meeting is open to all members of the public. The purpose of this LCD study is to address the deficiencies of the existing bridge structure and dam at the Porchtown Road (County Route 613) Bridge over Still Run at Iona Lake (Bridge 10-K-4). The project entails providing a low-maintenance, long-term solution that eliminates all existing structural deficiencies; restores the structural integrity and safety of the bridge; eliminates or reduces the severity of flooding that occurs; incorporates operational, safety, and pedestrian access improvements to the bridge; and minimizes impacts to the adjoining community and environment in accordance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) dam safety standards. This meeting will be recorded and available for replay by visiting the Township of Franklin or Gloucester County website. Public comments will be accepted through July 19, 2022. If you have questions regarding the project, please contact: Beth-Ann Grasso, PE, Project Manager, (215) 254-7735, BGrasso@Pennoni.com Please join the Zoom meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/PorchtownRoadStudy You can also dial in using any phone: 1 (929) 205-6099, Meeting ID: 986 1461 5796, Passcode: 756416.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
musicfoodandlife.com

16 Top Water Parks in New Jersey

New Jersey has 44 beaches across roughly 130 miles of shoreline, giving residents and visitors plenty of opportunities to find relief from the summer heat. But if you want to add thrilling water slides, impressive wave pools, relaxing lazy rivers and other attractions into the mix, the Garden State has plenty of water parks to satisfy your desires. In fact, many of the state’s water parks can be found along the Jersey Shore. While some are only open seasonally, others, including North America’s largest indoor water park at the American Dream mall, can be enjoyed year-round. Whether you’re looking for a place to cool off during the summer or escape New Jersey’s bitter winter, here are some of the best water parks in the state.
TRAVEL
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In South Jersey

The state's newest Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 23 in Cumberland County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 1935 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Italinate Riverside Mansion in Edgewater Park

Built in the 1850s as a summer home for wealthy Philadelphians, this house underwent a two-year rebuild that returned it to its original glory. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Cottage Avenue, the street that runs closest to the...
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

After man was found dead in closet, a push in NJ for cameras in group homes

TRENTON – A plan to allow video cameras to be installed around group homes has stalled in the Legislature, though its advocates continue pushing for its revival. The bill, S1897/A2483, cites the 2017 death of 33-year-old Billy Cray, who was found face down on a bloody pillow in the closet of his bedroom at the at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health of New Jersey in Somers Point.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Trailblazing N.J. judge wasn’t reappointed. Hispanic groups, lawyers want to know why.

When Sandra Lopez was tapped to be a state Superior Court judge in 2015, her appointment was celebrated as groundbreaking. Lopez was both the first woman and the first Hispanic appointed to serve as a Superior Court judge in Salem County, officials noted at the time. Originally assigned to hear cases in family court, she was also the first Hispanic woman to serve as a judge in all of Vicinage 15, which includes Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ

