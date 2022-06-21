ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Even though it's hot out, some jobs can't escape the heat

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsmxK_0gHsUFx500

Even though hot out, some jobs can't escape the heat 01:20

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - From home building, to road construction to landscaping, some jobs can't hide from the sun.

"What we do is outside," said SavATree Area Branch Manager Andy Spiegel .

Spiegel said when it's this hot, they prepare their crews to stay safe, "Every morning we stretch, a daily huddle right before the crews go out and we put out the reminders, 'hey guys it's going to be hot.'"

Inside the company's building, there's several pallets of water and a container of ice for crews before they head out.

"Take the opportunity to take a break if they have to, our trucks are A/C and if you got to take a break in the truck, take a break in the truck," added Spiegel.

Even for those are aren't paid to work outside, homeowners are limited to how much yard work they can do in this scorching heat.

"You can't stay outside for too long, you kind of do it in sprints and then go back into the A/C," said Dallas homeowner Michael Gravel.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

The month of June has been dry and it's only getting drier

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Today marks the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice.You might have noticed the heat of late. If you start looking at daytime highs at DFW since April 1, this is the SECOND hottest stretch of April/May/June weather at DFW in its 123 year history. We've had 38 days where the high reached at least 90 degrees, the second highest number of days on record by this date. Well, it has also been dry. The DFW Airport has received just over a foot of rainfall so far this year, more than half-a-foot below normal. The month (and...
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Planning on Flying Out of Dallas Soon? Read This Before You Do

This Past Weekend Was Horrid for Travelers All Over the Country. I had heard about memorial day struggles when it came to flying out. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled and we were hearing that it had to do a crazy uptick in summer. According to CBS, over 7,000 flights were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend in 2022. I remember thinking "Hopefully I don't struggle with that issue when I travel."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's what could be sprouting up at The Farm in Allen over the next year

Construction for The Farm development is continuing in Allen. Bruce Heller, the President of developer JayRyCo, told the Allen American on Tuesday that infrastructure and street construction has been completed for the project's phase one trails, and infrastructure and street construction for the townhome additions is expected to be completed by August.
ALLEN, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Grapevine Launches Planes and Trains Guided Tour

This June, Grapevine has launched a new fun-filled educational experience for the whole family: the Planes and Trains Guided Tour package—a combination of Grapevine Main Station & Observation Tower Tour, a one-hour train ride aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, and a stop at Founders’ Plaza Airport Observation Area.
GRAPEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
CW33 NewsFix

Here are the top spots around Dallas to find chocolate eclairs

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are moments in a person’s life that stick with them throughout the time they’re alive on earth, learning how to ride a bike, graduating school, getting married, having kids and the first time eating a chocolate eclair. If you haven’t had one yet,...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to munch on the best onion rings in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Junk food is one of the best guilty pleasures mankind has ever known. Burgers, fries and all sorts of sides fall into the category of junk food. There’s nothing wrong with a little deep-fried food action in your life, that’s why on Wednesday, June 22 is National Onion Ring Day! NationalToday says, “Texas-based restaurant chain Kirbys Pig Stand claims it played a big part in onion rings’ creation, and fast food restaurant A&W helped them reach widespread popularity. There is still an ongoing debate over who deserves credit for the snack’s creation, and cooks also still argue about how to best prepare and serve onion rings for the most flavorful results. Some onion rings are even made from an onion paste, as opposed to an onion ring itself!”
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Cactus Queen Has a New Kingdom in Trinity Groves

Right now, 2423 Langford St. isn’t much more than a gravel lot with some patches of grass. There is a tent in the back corner serving as a greenhouse, a hint of what’s to come. In one of the few patches of shade, the tent has rows of succulents, pots of tiny prickly plants, and a small forest of towering Peruvian apple cacti, with their cut-off limbs drying out on the ground behind the makeshift shelter.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
CW33

This is the most popular flight out of DFW Airport

After a year of pandemic-induced isolation in the U.S., air travel began to pick up again in 2021. Many people traveled for work, while others cooped up at home decided to go on a much-needed vacation. Last year, 674 million passengers flew on U.S. airlines, according to the Bureau of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas fire station receives donated AC units from local company

DALLAS — When calls come in, the team at Mr. Restore are ready to respond. Last week, the Krodle Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping firefighters, reached out to the company for help. Clint Junell, cofounder of Mr. Restore, said, "They reached out to us directly and said Station 24 in Dallas is having some problems with AC units."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Thousands of flights were delayed across the US: Here's a look at DFW

DALLAS — Throughout the country there have airport delays and cancellations because of staff shortages. Millions of people are flying and they’re left feeling frustrated this holiday weekend. “It’s becoming hectic,” said Chaudhry Muzaffar from Dallas. Feeling hectic and frustrated, Muzaffar and his group of 10...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

What should North Texas residents do if they encounter a bobcat or a coyote? The city of Plano has some advice. “Bobcat and coyote sightings are not unusual,” says Steve Stoler, Plano’s media relations director, in a recent video tweet. “While seeing one can be a little startling, it’s important to know that those animals have never attacked a single person in Plano’s history.”
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines pilots picket as unions leverage summer travel hardships

DALLAS (CBSDFW/AP) — Hundreds of uniformed Southwest Airlines pilots stood in the scorching Texas sun at Dallas Love Field on June 22, holding signs blaming Southwest management for delays and cancellations that have upset passengers.The protest, which the union said drew up to 1,300 pilots, was the latest example of airline workers trying to put pressure on companies by taking their demands for higher pay directly to the flying public.Southwest Airlines spokesman Dan Landson sent CBS11 the following statement:We're aware that some off-duty Pilots are participating in informational picketing today. Southwest Airlines respects the rights of our employees to express...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
121K+
Followers
21K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy