Australia

Victoria passes legislation banning the public display of the Nazi symbol in a 'thunderous blow' to white supremacists

By Cassandra Morgan
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Victoria has passed legislation banning the public display of the Nazi swastika.

The bill, hailed as a 'thunderous blow' to white supremacists when it was introduced last month, was passed in parliament on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhMgG_0gHsU9jy00
 Victoria has passed legislation banning the public display of the Nazi swastika

It makes it a criminal offence for anyone to intentionally display the Nazi symbol in public, and those who do will face penalties of up to nearly $22,000, 12 months in jail, or both.

People will only be charged if they do not comply with a police directive to remove the symbol.

Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said the swastika glorified one of the most hateful ideologies in history, and its public display did nothing but cause further pain and division.

'It's a proud moment to see these important laws pass with bipartisan support," she said.

'I'm glad to see that no matter what side of politics, we can agree that this vile behaviour will not be tolerated in Victoria.'

Religious versions of the symbol tied to Hindu, Buddhist and Jain faiths will remain legal.

There will also be exemptions for historical, educational and artistic purposes, while memorabilia bearing the Nazi swastika can still be traded as long as the symbol is covered when on public display.

The legislation will come into effect in six months' time to allow for a campaign about the origins of the religious and cultural swastika to be rolled out, the state government said.

Comments / 643

Richard Burton
2d ago

Yah, you either have freedomOf speech or you don’t. More and more citizens around the world are loosing more ground day by day. “I may not agree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”😎

Reply(78)
147
Tonya Manning
2d ago

Do a lot of people fly that flag that there needs to be a law saying you can't fly it? And yes I know this is not in the United States. Just curious.

Reply(21)
28
YurFajah
2d ago

Personally I do not agree with the symbol or what it represents as far as Nazi/s are concerned. The waving of any flag from any person is a symbol of representation of said flag. whether anyone agrees or disagrees with the symbol or what it represents is their choice. This falls under our 1st Amendment. As much as I disagree with overall symbol, I would lay in a sword 1000 times for the right to wave it. Cancel culture needs to end, it's a matter or tolerance.

Reply(23)
71
