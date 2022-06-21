ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, CO

Fire near Erie declared ‘under control’

1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire in an unincorporated section of Weld County was placed under control Tuesday. Mountain...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Weld County fire under control, no evacuations

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:22 p.m.): Mount View Fire Rescue said the grass and structure fire is under control and no evacuations are necessary. They advise nearby residents to close windows to avoid smoke inhalation. North Metro Fire Rescue and several other departments are responding to a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Boulder Co. woman charged with petty offense for sparking wildfire

A Boulder County woman has been charged in connection with sparking a wildfire. Helena Syrovatkova faces a petty offense of firing woods or prairie for criminal negligence in sparking the 10-acre Tally Ho Trail Fire in April. Investigators said she lit a fire in a metal firepit in her backyard and spread the ashes in a garden bed along a fence line to use as fertilizer. Those ashes then somehow ignited causing $20,000 in damage to nearby yards and fences as well as grasslands in the Twin Lakes area. No fire restrictions were in place at the time the fire was sparked.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

North Metro Firefighters Rescue Dogs From Fire Near Broomfield

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with North Metro Fire rescued four dogs from Tuesday’s fire near Broomfield. The grass fire broke out near Huron Street and 175th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) Firefighters were able to rescue the dogs from the devastation. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) North Metro Fire tweeted, “As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters’ faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too!” While yesterday's fire north of Broomfield destroyed a lot, one shining moment in the midst of devastation was saving these pups from the fire. As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters' faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too! pic.twitter.com/efIXyA3JJs — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) June 22, 2022 (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, CO
County
Weld County, CO
1310kfka.com

Gross Reservoir to be closed for weeks after fatal rollover crash

Gross Reservoir won’t be reopening to recreators anytime soon. Crews said the reservoir in Boulder County will be closed for several weeks after a roadway gave way and a construction truck rolled into the waters, killing the driver. Rescue divers recovered the body of 28-year-old Matthew Liu in waters 43 ft. deep. Removing the truck that was hauling 7,000 lbs. of rock and stone though has proven more difficult. Denver Water CEO Jim Lochhead said they’ll also be investigating the accident and making changes to ensure this never happens again.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Boulder falls on vehicle traveling Colorado highway, injuring driver and closing lanes

According to Colorado State Patrol, a section of Highway 6, near Golden, was closed on Wednesday morning after a falling boulder struck an occupied vehicle. The initial report of the accident was received at about 6:30 AM. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 23-year-old male from Thornton had been driving the involved vehicle at the time of the incident. The initial investigation pointed to the vehicle colliding with a rockwall, which resulted in a boulder falling onto the vehicle.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Unincorporated#Mountain View Fire Rescue
KXRM

Trooper and tow operator escape drunk driving crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle trooper with the Colorado State Patrol and a local tow operator narrowly escaped with minor injuries after a drunk driver crashed into both their vehicles as they were cleaning up a previous crash.  At approximately 1:34 a.m., Trooper Dean McClain was finishing an on scene investigation of a […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
The Denver Gazette

Juvenile charged in crash that killed 2 in Boulder County

A juvenile is facing two counts of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed two people and seriously injured a third person in Boulder County. The juvenile was also charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway and minor in possession of alcohol, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Claire Cleveland

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy