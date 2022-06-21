Fire near Erie declared ‘under control’

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters with North Metro Fire rescued four dogs from Tuesday’s fire near Broomfield. The grass fire broke out near Huron Street and 175th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) Firefighters were able to rescue the dogs from the devastation. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) North Metro Fire tweeted, “As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters’ faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too!” While yesterday's fire north of Broomfield destroyed a lot, one shining moment in the midst of devastation was saving these pups from the fire. As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters' faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too! pic.twitter.com/efIXyA3JJs — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) June 22, 2022 (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue)

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO